Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174,600 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $441,083,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

