Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $602.01 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $643.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.