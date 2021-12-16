Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 7.2%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.76. 16,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 252,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

