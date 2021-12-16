Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $5,198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,764.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

