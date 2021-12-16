Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,889.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,730.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

