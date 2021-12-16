alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.21).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of AOX opened at €19.50 ($21.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

