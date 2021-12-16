Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) has been given a $19.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 7,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.84. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,386 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

