AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.61 on Thursday, reaching C$26.54. 806,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.55. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.26 and a twelve month high of C$26.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

