Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.27

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$69.27 and last traded at C$66.55, with a volume of 169253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.93.

AIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

