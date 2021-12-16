Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading Down 1.2%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 14,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 307,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of C$156.36 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.

In other Amarillo Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 130,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,388,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,251.28. In the last three months, insiders purchased 563,000 shares of company stock worth $137,275.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

