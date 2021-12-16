Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,448.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

