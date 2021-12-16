AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $772.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.18 million and the highest is $773.65 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AMCX stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.