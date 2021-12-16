América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.84

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 91253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.