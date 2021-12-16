American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

AEP stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

