American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

NYSE:AMT opened at $274.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

