Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $298.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

