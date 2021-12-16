Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 681,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

