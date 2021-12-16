AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.77 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

