AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.85. 1,112,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

