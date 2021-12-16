AMG National Trust Bank Buys 7,122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

