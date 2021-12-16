AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $89,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 315,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,956,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $255.71. 36,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

