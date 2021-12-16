AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,923. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

