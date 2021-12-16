AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. V.F. comprises about 2.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.35% of V.F. worth $91,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 16,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,063. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

