AMG National Trust Bank Has $35.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.15. 7,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.