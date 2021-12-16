AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $492.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $495.40. The stock has a market cap of $463.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

