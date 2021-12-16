AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,964 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,033. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average is $302.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

