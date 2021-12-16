ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 36.58%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

