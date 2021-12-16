Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $45,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.20. 27,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.87.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

