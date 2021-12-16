Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $274.35 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

