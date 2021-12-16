Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE:FUN opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

