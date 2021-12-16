Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.41 Million

Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $464.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $122.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

