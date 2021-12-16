Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

