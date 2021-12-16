Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $5.06 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 500.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

