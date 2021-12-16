Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $359.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.10 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

