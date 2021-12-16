Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADVM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.