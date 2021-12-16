Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $104.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QTRX stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Quanterix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

