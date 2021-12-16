Analysts Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post $267.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.