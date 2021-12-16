Analysts Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post $267.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

