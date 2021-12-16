Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

