Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.