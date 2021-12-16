Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 16th (ALLE, AME, BMEA, CARR, CF, DOV, ELOX, EMR, ETN, FLS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 16th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

