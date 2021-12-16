Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

