Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 16th (ADS, ANTO, AWE, B4B3, BOO, BOSS, DCC, DPW, EVT, G)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 16th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €350.00 ($393.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 311 ($4.11). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.50 ($12.92) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was given a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was given a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($78.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,640 ($100.96) to GBX 8,349 ($110.33). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €22.70 ($25.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €21.50 ($24.16) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €155.55 ($174.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $131.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 471 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 750 ($9.91) to GBX 745 ($9.85). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.20 ($17.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

