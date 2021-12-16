Analysts Set Expectations for Western Forest Products Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter.

WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$662.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.