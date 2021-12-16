Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 16th (ASCL, AZN, BDEV, BKG, BONH, BVC, BWY, CKN, CLI, CPB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 16th:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a £105 ($138.76) target price on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 835 ($11.03) target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,100 ($67.40) price target on the stock.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,160 ($54.98) target price on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,132 ($54.61) target price on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.83) price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 445 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 114 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 340 ($4.49) target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 691 ($9.13) price target on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,440 ($45.46) price target on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 777 ($10.27) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) target price on the stock.

Rotala (LON:ROL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 975 ($12.88) price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.62) price target on the stock.

