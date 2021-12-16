Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Countryside Properties (CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON: CSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/10/2021 – Countryside Properties was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 470 ($6.21).
- 12/1/2021 – Countryside Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 520 ($6.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.21) price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 431.40 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 403.20 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.
In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($264,200.17).
