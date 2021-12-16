Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Countryside Properties (CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON: CSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Countryside Properties was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 470 ($6.21).

12/1/2021 – Countryside Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 520 ($6.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 431.40 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 403.20 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($264,200.17).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

