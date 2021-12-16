Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

12/2/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/26/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/25/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/18/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/17/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/3/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $701,092 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.