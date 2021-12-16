Analyzing Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 8 1 0 2.11 Kimco Realty 0 3 12 0 2.80

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty 79.68% 14.10% 7.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 13.29 $1.00 billion $1.91 11.94

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

