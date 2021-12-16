Analyzing GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF)

AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AU Min Africa PTY alerts:

59.3% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AU Min Africa PTY and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A GFL Environmental 0 2 8 0 2.80

GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $45.15, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental -17.57% 2.63% 0.89%

Volatility and Risk

AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and GFL Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.69 -$742.69 million ($2.13) -16.72

AU Min Africa PTY has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats AU Min Africa PTY on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Min Africa PTY Company Profile

AU Min Africa Pty Ltd. engages in mining exploration business. It focuses on the processing, manufacturing, smelting, refining, and production of gold-diamond-gems commodities. The company was founded on August 4, 1982 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Min Africa PTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Min Africa PTY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.