Analyzing Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) and Its Rivals

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pathfinder Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million $6.95 million 9.70 Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.08

Pathfinder Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors 2157 8960 7244 509 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Pathfinder Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pathfinder Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.28% 0.75% Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp rivals beat Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

