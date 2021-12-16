AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Holdings Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of AnaptysBio worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $34.77 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.45 million, a PE ratio of 124.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

